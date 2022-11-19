Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Trading Down 2.3%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 14,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 6,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.