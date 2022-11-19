Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading Down 5.4%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 46,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Cipherloc Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

