CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
CIR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
Shares of CIR stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.