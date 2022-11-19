CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CIR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

