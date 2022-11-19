Citigroup Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $36.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

