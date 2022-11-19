Citigroup Downgrades Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
RMYHY stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.
Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
