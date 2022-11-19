City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $414.72

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.72 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 400.01 ($4.70). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 425 ($4.99), with a volume of 30,778 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £205.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 414.31.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

