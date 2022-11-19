Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 13,044 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $394,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.58. 2,499,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,098. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

