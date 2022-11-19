Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 8,340 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of American Tower worth $649,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.93. 2,360,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,627. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.