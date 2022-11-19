Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,122,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,977 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $585,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,920. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $443.25. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,815.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,874 shares of company stock worth $28,834,699. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

