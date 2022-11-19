Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $4.20 Billion Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 394,277 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,196,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $14.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

