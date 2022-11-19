Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,518 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.27% of Johnson Controls International worth $418,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

