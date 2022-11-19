Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 130,096 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,096 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $551,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,225. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.