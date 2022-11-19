Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 56,979 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,979 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $816,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.03. 216,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,569. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.