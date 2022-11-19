ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 687,122 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 687,122 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 1.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $62,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

CSX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,989,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

