ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $36.01 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.