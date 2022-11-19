ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $33.24.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 24,312 shares of company stock worth $756,437 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

