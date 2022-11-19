Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $117.94 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $130.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

