Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Holdings Raised by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Clearway Energy makes up about 8.1% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $273,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 594,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading

