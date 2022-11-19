Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT Lowered to $1.75

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.01.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.