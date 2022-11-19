CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.38 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

