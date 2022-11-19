Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $334,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

