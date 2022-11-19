Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 73,506 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 565,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

