Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Sarah M. Brown Acquires 424 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Sarah M. Brown bought 424 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,048.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,207 shares in the company, valued at $123,405.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

