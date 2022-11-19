Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Reaches $56.76 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $56.76 million and $22.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

