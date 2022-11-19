CoinField Coin Price Reaches $0.23 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $68.72 million and $24.06 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

