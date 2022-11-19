Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Increased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $9,667,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

CTBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

