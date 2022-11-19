Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SID opened at $2.68 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
