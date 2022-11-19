Compound Reaches Market Cap of $284.59 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $39.16 or 0.00235427 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $284.59 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00117629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059763 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

