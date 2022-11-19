Compound USD Coin Hits One Day Volume of $6.12 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.18 or 0.08037512 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00568433 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.62 or 0.29608758 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.