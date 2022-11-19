ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director William Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $24,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,403.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

CNOB stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 93,377 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

