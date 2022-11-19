Continuum Finance (CTN) One Day Volume Hits $231,595.95

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $231,595.95 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

