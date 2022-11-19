Copper Mountain Mining Co. (ASX:C6C) Insider Bill Washington Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (ASX:C6C – Get Rating) insider Bill Washington purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,200.00 ($11,543.62).

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

