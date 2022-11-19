CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FedEx by 42.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 42.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 47.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $174.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.