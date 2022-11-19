CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

