CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.