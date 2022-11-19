CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $530.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.