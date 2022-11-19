CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN opened at $736.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.