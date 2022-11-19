CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 2,906 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

GCOR opened at $41.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52.

