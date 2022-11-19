CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $287.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $694.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

