CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.