CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,635,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.
CorVel Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $148.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.