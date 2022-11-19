CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,635,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.

On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $148.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

