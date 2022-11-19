Cosmos Price Reaches $9.87 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $73.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.87 or 0.00059365 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00077077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023418 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

