Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.70 price target on the stock.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Country Garden Services stock opened at 1.32 on Friday.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. It offers security, cleaning, green landscaping, gardening, repair and maintenance, and other services.

