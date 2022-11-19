Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89. 191,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,524,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coupang by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

