Covenant (COVN) Price Tops $2.40 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Covenant has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00014435 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $162.26 million and approximately $143,737.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

