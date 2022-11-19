Cowen Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $46.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Bombardier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

