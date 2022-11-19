Cowen Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $27.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.26.

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 611,508 shares of company stock worth $25,411,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

