Cowen Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $29.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

PLTK opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

