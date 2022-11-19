Craig Hallum Trims Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Target Price to $7.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Vuzix Stock Up 2.2 %

VUZI stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 8.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,359,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 580,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vuzix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 137,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vuzix by 63.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 529,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 19.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.