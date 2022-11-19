Credit Suisse Group Trims Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price to $38.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 189,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,133,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

