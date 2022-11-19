Credit Suisse Group Trims Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price to $38.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance
Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $33.06.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
